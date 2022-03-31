SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Caring Health Center in Springfield continues to offer COVID-19 testing and vaccinations.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Mayor Sarno’s office, the health center provided a pop-up clinic at the Food Zone Supermarket on Belmont Avenue with WTCC 90.7 FM last weekend. During the event, nearly 100 people were tested for COVID-19 and no one tested positive. The clinic administered 32 total vaccinations that included 23 booster shots, 6 first doses, and 3 second doses.

Springfield residents in need of a COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot can do so at the following locations:

Springfield Department of Health and Human Services

311 State Street (walk-ins welcomed)

Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Springfield Technology Park – COVID-19 vaccine and Pfizer Booster shot

Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday – 12:00 to 8:00 pm

Caring Health Center (Call 413-739-1100 for an appointment)

473 Sumner Ave

Monday – Thursday: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. (Adult and Pediatrics) Call (413) 739-1100

Friday: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. (Pediatrics Only)

BHN (no appointments necessary, walk-ins welcomed)

35 Warwick Street

Every Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Mayor Sarno states, “Health and Human Services (HHS) Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris and I want to applaud and thank Caring Health Center President and CEO Tania Barber and her dedicated team and staff for their continued efforts working with the City of Springfield to mitigate the spread and defeat this COVID-19 pandemic. This past weekend’s testing and vaccination clinic at the Food Zone Supermarket on Belmont Ave supports my administration’s efforts to help bring the COVID-19 vaccine into our neighborhoods so that our residents have easy access to this lifesaving vaccine. Nearly 100 people were tested with zero positive results – simply tremendous. This is great news that shows that our residents are taking the precautions necessary by getting their vaccine and booster shots, washing their hands, wearing a mask if and when needed. In addition, it shows that the public health outreach, announcements and advisories HHS Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris and I have been championing with our press conferences, weekly COVID-19 situational updates posted on our city’s website, our nationally recognized Springfield Vax Force and our partnership with all of our community partners, including Caring Health Center, is working and successful.”

Caring Health Center President and CEO Tania Barber stated, “Caring Health Center continues to provide great care and family friendly events to distribute COVID-19 vaccinations and testing. We are proud to be able to bring these important services into our community and are looking forward to continuing these in the upcoming months.”

Caring Health Center has administrated approximately 19,000 COVID-19 vaccinations overall.