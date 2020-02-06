1  of  2
Coronavirus threat in western Massachusetts remains low

Health

(WWLP) – Doctors are reminding local residents that there is still no reason to be overly concerned about catching the coronavirus here in western Massachusetts.

Only 11 cases have been confirmed in the U.S., however, the CDC is warning people about the flu. Between 10,000 and 25,000 people have died so far from the flu, compared to 361 people who have died from the coronavirus.

Enfield resident Savannah Waters told 22News, “I think they are more afraid of the coronavirus because of how more serious it seems to be, I mean people die from the flu too but it’s a new thing and it’s kind of like every year there’s something new like ebola, swine flu things like that.”

To prevent both the spread of the coronavirus and the flu, doctors recommend washing your hands, cover your cough or sneeze with your elbow, and stay home if you feel sick.

