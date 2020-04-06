100 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi; 1,738 total cases with 51 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 100 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 1,738 with 51 deaths.

This map and the following table show total cases in Mississippi as of 6 p.m. April 5, 2020, and include all reported cases since March 11, 2020.

New cases reported today: 100

New deaths reported today: 8

Long-term care (LTC) facilities like nursing homes are considered high risk locations because their residents are older or in poor health. Even one case of COVID-19 in these facilities among residents or employees is considered an outbreak. We investigate residents, staff and close contacts of infected individuals for possible exposure. The number of LTC facilities with outbreaks are shown for each county in the table below.

County Cases Deaths LTCs with Outbreaks Adams 19 1 Alcorn 6 Amite 6 1 1 Attala 15 Benton 5 Bolivar 51 2 2 Calhoun 9 1 Carroll 6 Chickasaw 15 2 1 Choctaw 8 1 Claiborne 1 Clarke 8 Clay 9 Coahoma 29 1 Copiah 16 Covington 6 Desoto 136 1 Forrest 46 1 1 Franklin 5 George 5 Greene 1 Grenada 7 Hancock 30 1 2 Harrison 79 3 1 Hinds 158 2 Holmes 23 2 Humphreys 4 1 Itawamba 4 Jackson 98 5 1 Jasper 3 Jefferson 3 Jones 13 Kemper 6 Lafayette 22 1 Lamar 15 Lauderdale 70 2 3 Lawrence 5 Leake 11 Lee 30 2 Leflore 23 4 1 Lincoln 18 1 Lowndes 15 Madison 74 2 2 Marion 8 1 Marshall 23 1 1 Monroe 16 1 2 Montgomery 11 1 Neshoba 11 Newton 7 1 Noxubee 5 Oktibbeha 27 2 Panola 17 1 Pearl River 52 2 2 Perry 14 1 Pike 28 1 Pontotoc 12 1 Prentiss 10 1 Quitman 7 Rankin 74 1 Scott 23 1 Sharkey 3 Simpson 6 Smith 11 1 Stone 1 Sunflower 19 1 Tallahatchie 3 Tate 16 Tippah 36 3 Tishomingo 1 Tunica 18 1 1 Union 6 1 Walthall 12 Warren 5 1 Washington 38 1 Wayne 5 Webster 12 1 Wilkinson 30 3 1 Winston 15 Yalobusha 11 Yazoo 32 1 Total 1,738 51 38

Click here for more information from MSDH.