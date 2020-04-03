1  of  5
104 new cases of coronavirus in Mississippi; 1,177 total cases with 26 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 104 new cases of the coronavirus.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 1,177 with 26 deaths.

  • New cases reported today: 104
  • New deaths reported today: 4

Long-term care (LTC) facilities like nursing homes are considered high risk locations because their residents are older or in poor health. Even one case of COVID-19 in these facilities among residents or employees is considered an outbreak. We investigate residents, staff and close contacts of infected individuals for possible exposure. Counties with active LTC outbreaks are shown in the table below.

CountyCasesDeathsLTC Outbreaks
Adams14
Alcorn3
Amite411
Attala12
Benton5
Bolivar2711
Calhoun41
Carroll3
Chickasaw1411
Choctaw7
Claiborne1
Clarke4
Clay7
Coahoma23
Copiah10
Covington3
Desoto1031
Forrest261
Franklin3
George4
Grenada4
Hancock2212
Harrison5311
Hinds1181
Holmes161
Humphreys41
Itawamba3
Jackson5711
Jasper2
Jefferson1
Jones6
Kemper4
Lafayette161
Lamar8
Lauderdale462
Lawrence5
Leake6
Lee241
Leflore201
Lincoln14
Lowndes10
Madison551
Marion51
Marshall181
Monroe111
Montgomery81
Neshoba41
Newton4
Noxubee4
Oktibbeha201
Panola81
Pearl River361
Perry61
Pike21
Pontotoc10
Prentiss41
Quitman4
Rankin501
Scott13
Sharkey2
Simpson4
Smith61
Sunflower121
Tallahatchie2
Tate12
Tippah292
Tishomingo1
Tunica1411
Union41
Walthall10
Warren21
Washington29
Wayne1
Webster81
Wilkinson172
Winston9
Yalobusha7
Yazoo111
Total1,1772622

