13 new cases of coronavirus reported in Mississippi; 34 total cases in state

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 13 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
The new cases were reported in Bolivar, Coahoma, Desoto, Hancock, Harrison, Madison, Pearl River, and Perry counties. That brings the state’s total number of cases to 34.
Mississippi Cases
New cases reported Wednesday, March 18, 2020
|County
|Cases
|Bolivar
|2
|Coahoma
|2
|DeSoto
|1
|Hancock
|1
|Harrison
|3
|Madison
|1
|Pearl River
|2
|Perry
|1
|Total
|13
All Mississippi cases to date
|County
|Cases
|Bolivar
|2
|Coahoma
|2
|Copiah
|2
|DeSoto
|1
|Forrest
|3
|Hancock
|2
|Harrison
|4
|Hinds
|6
|Jackson
|1
|Leflore
|4
|Madison
|1
|Monroe
|1
|Pearl River
|4
|Perry
|1
|Total
|34
Click here for more information on the coronavirus pandemic.