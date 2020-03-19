13 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon health officials reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday morning.

With these new cases, the total number of confirmed cases in Oregon has now reached 88, according to the Oregon Health Authority. Of the new cases, there are five in Marion County, four in Multnomah County, two in Washington County and two in Linn County.

No new deaths related to the novel coronavirus were reported in Oregon Thursday morning.

According to the state, Washington County has seen the most cases so far, with 25 patients testing positive for COVID-19, followed by Linn and Marion counties, with 18 and 13 respectively. The majority of the cases so far have impacted adults ages 55 and older.

In worst-case scenario, Oregon cases ‘double every 6.2 days’

Portland considers shelter in place order to curb virus

The announcement of the new cases came as health officials released new details about the temporary medical facility being built at the Salem Fairgrounds to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Assembly of the Oregon Medical Station at the fairgrounds starts Friday, OHA said, and will be undertaken by health care workers and members of the Oregon Military Department.

The mobile facility, which was announced Wednesday, will be located in the Jackson Long building at the fairgrounds and will include beds and enough medical supplies and equipment to support 250 patients. Officials say it will be staffed around the clock by members of the State Emergency Registry of Volunteers in Oregon and the Oregon Disaster Medical Team.

KOIN Complete Coverage: Coronavirus

Meanwhile, Gov. Kate Brown said she was not enacting a shelter-in-place order as of Thursday morning; however, she did add her team was compiling a list of essential businesses that would remain open if an order were to be necessary. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler announced Wednesday he was considering such an order in an effort to curb the spread of the virus, which has been declared a global pandemic.

Tips from the Oregon Health Authority:

Never visit a hospital or long-term care facility if you have a fever or cough.

Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Regularly clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces like bathrooms, desks, countertops, doorknobs, computer keyboards, faucet handles, toys and cell phones.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Stay home and away from others if you are ill.

After someone contracts COVID-19, illness usually develops within 14 days. Symptoms mirror those of the flu, including fever, cough, runny nose, headache, sore throat and general feelings of illness.

More information

CDC — Coronavirus

World Health Organization – Coronavirus information