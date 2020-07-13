15 patients with COVID-19 at Baystate Health as of Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As of Monday, Baystate Health has two patients with COVID-19 in critical care.

According to recent results, Baystate is currently caring for 15 patients with the coronavirus, two of whom are in ICU, and 7 hospitalized patients under investigation for the virus.

COVID-19 testing results broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 13 confirmed, 4 under investigation

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed, 1 under investigation

Baystate Wing Hospital – 1 confirmed, 0 under investigation

Baystate Noble Hospital – 1 confirmed, 2 under investigation

As of Sunday, the Department of Health reports 105,629 confirmed cases and 8,110 total deaths of COVID-19 in Massachusetts.