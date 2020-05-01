1  of  3
Breaking News
Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 3,716 deaths, 64,311 COVID-19 cases total Coronavirus in Massachusetts: Statewide face coverings in effect May 6 Man charged with murder of taxi driver in Springfield

179th Saratoga County Fair canceled for first time since Civil War

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Organizers of the Saratoga County Fair announced Friday that the annual fair has been canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Fair has been in operation since 1841 and was scheduled for July 21 – 26, 2020.

The 21-member volunteer Board of Directors decided after closely monitoring CDC recommendations, updates to the New York State on PAUSE executive order, and recommendations of state and local health authorities as they pertain to large event gatherings scheduled for the summertime.

Organizers say that the Fair has only been canceled once before, during the Civil War. They say that the Saratoga County Fair is still scheduled to go on as planned in 2021 from July 20-25, 2021.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today