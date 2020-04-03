181 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 1,358 total cases with 29 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 181 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 1,358 with 29 deaths.

New cases reported today: 181

New deaths reported today: 3

Mississippi COVID-19 Cases to Date

Outbreaks in long-term care facilities (LTCs)

Long-term care (LTC) facilities like nursing homes are considered high risk locations because their residents are older or in poor health. Even one case of COVID-19 in these facilities among residents or employees is considered an outbreak. We investigate residents, staff and close contacts of infected individuals for possible exposure. Counties with active LTC outbreaks are shown in the table below.