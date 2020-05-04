1  of  7
187th Fighter Wing planning F-16 flyover honoring Alabama’s medical heroes on Tuesday

The Alabama Air National Guard’s 187th Fighter Wing, home of the Red Tails, is honoring medical heroes battling COVID-19 with hospital flyovers.

“If you’re in Montgomery, Auburn, Tuskegee, Tuscaloosa, Mobile, Decatur, or Dothan this Tuesday, May 5th, look to the skies, and you may see our Red Tail jets flying over your city’s hospitals to honor Alabama’s frontline heroes in the #COVID19 response,” shared the group.

The flyovers may be delayed or postponed due to weather, air traffic, or maintenance. Any updates to the schedule will be posted on their social media pages.

“We encourage Alabamians to view the flyovers from the safety of their shelter in place location and abide by social distancing guidelines established by the CDC and WHO for their safety and that of their community members. Please refrain from congregating in large groups or traveling to landmarks or hospitals to view the flyovers,” shared the group

F-16s will fly over these cities during the following times, May 5th, 2020:

Auburn, Tuskegee, Montgomery: 12:00 p.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Tuscaloosa: 12:00 p.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Mobile: 12:10 p.m. – 12:20 p.m.

Decatur: 12:15 p.m. – 12:25 p.m.

Dothan: 12:30 p.m. – 12:40 p.m.

