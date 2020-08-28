2 Connecticut nursing homes fined for not testing workers for virus

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – The Connecticut Department of Public Health has fined two nursing homes for failing to test dozens of employees for the coronavirus as required by the state during the pandemic.

Acting Public Health Commissioner Deidre Gifford says Avery Nursing Home in Hartford and Hamden Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Hamden were both fined $1,140.

Inspectors say Avery Nursing Home did not test 37 employees in late July and early August, and the Hamden home did not test 39 staff members. Officials at both facilities said many employees couldn’t attend scheduled testing.

Meanwhile, GOP senators say all nursing home residents should have indoor visits.