200 million doses of Moderna Vaccine ordered to US

FILE – In this July 27, 2020, file photo, a nurse prepares a shot as a study of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., gets underway in Binghamton, N.Y. The U.S. is poised to give the green light as early as Friday, Dec. 18, to a second COVID-19 vaccine, a critical new weapon against the surging coronavirus. Doses of the vaccine developed by Moderna Inc. and the National Institutes of Health will give a much-needed boost to supplies as the biggest vaccination effort in the nation’s history continues. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – Cambridge based Moderna has now been cleared by the FDA for emergency use. It’s the second COVID-19 vaccine to receive that authorization in the U.S.

Like the Pfizer vaccine, the Moderna vaccine will require two doses. Moderna’s vaccine has a 94.1% effective rate.

The FDA found that there were no severe allergic reactions in Moderna’s data. However, the federal organization did note some smaller side effects like a rash, hives or itching.

22News spoke with the Baystate Health Infectious Disease Division Chief, Dr. Armando Paez, about how a second vaccine can help.

“It’s very important to have multiple vaccines because the ability to produce a lot more doses for the population is very important at this critical time,” Paez said.

The U.S. has purchased 200 million doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Of those purchased, 20 million are slated to go out by the end of the year, within the next two weeks.