2,000 schools in state’s testing program

BOSTON (SHNS) – About 2,000 Massachusetts schools have signed up for one of the state’s in-school testing programs ahead of the upcoming school year, roughly twice the number that participated last year, Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday.

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education will help districts run routine pooled testing, diagnostic tests for symptomatic students and staff, and a new “test and stay” program for those who have had close contact, all at no cost to schools.

“I personally would like to see every school in Massachusetts participate in those programs,” Baker said. “We ran them last year for about 1,000 schools, and it was an incredibly effective tool for schools to keep track of whatever was going on with respect to COVID pre-vaccination among their students and, in some cases, their staff as well.”