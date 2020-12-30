$2,000 stimulus checks denied in the Senate

(WWLP) – A proposal to increase stimulus payments to two-thousand dollars was denied in the Senate Tuesday.

House Democrats had passed the rise to $2000 stimulus checks, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked the effort…keeping the amount to $600.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said a vote on the increased checks would be better alongside a few other measures proposed by President Trump.

Those include repealing section 230, a set of protection laws for social media companies, and an investigation into voter fraud in the 2020 election.

McConnell said Tuesday the Senate would now “begin the process” of bringing those three proposals to the floor in one vote.

Democratic Senators are pushing for the checks now and calling the priorities of the chamber into question.

While Congress fights over additional money, the treasury department says it is already preparing to distribute $600 payments.

They could begin direct depositing as early as Wednesday.