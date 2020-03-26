2020 Almost Heaven BBQ Bash canceled due to Coronavirus outbreak

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – The Board of Directors for the Almost Heaven BBQ announced in a press release on Wednesday that as a result of the outbreak of COVID-19, the 2020 event will be canceled and rescheduled for June 18-19, 2021.

Officials with the board explained in the release that the difficult decision was based on several factors, with most of the following surrounding the concern of health and safety of all those who attend:

Continuing updates and directives from the CDC, the Governor, and other agencies regarding large gatherings.

The unknown longevity of the health risk, with some predictions into July-August.

Discussions with primary sponsors, realizing the impact this will have on their companies and employees.

Closure of all WV State Park Lodges, including Stonewall Resort.

The health and safety of everyone involved with the BBQ Bash, which is the board’s first priority.

The release stated that due to the non-profit status of the BBQ Bash, the event is funded solely by various entry fees and sponsors. Board members explained that they couldn’t expect businesses to give to an event, knowing that they may be struggling themselves.

“We greatly appreciate ALL who support, attend and participate in the Almost Heaven BBQ Bash,” the release stated. “And we promise an even bigger, better event the weekend of June 18-19, 2021.”

The statement from the board also mentioned that even though the mixed approvals for the cancellation will come in, they assure that the decision was difficult and that they couldn’t wait to see how long the restricitions may last.

“For now, we thank our BBQ teams, sponsors, vendors, crafters, suppliers, attendees and everyone involved in our event for your understanding. And ask that you please stay safe and healthy, so we can get together again next summer.”

The board urges those who are interested in keeping up with the event should check out the Facebook page, which can be found by clicking here.