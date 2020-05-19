1  of  2
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Alex Azar, the United States Secretary of Health and Human Services talked with 22News Anchor Rich Tettemer on multiple coronavirus topics.

Watch the video above for the full interview.

Questions asked to U.S. Secretary of HHS Alex Azar:

  • Is there any action the federal government can take to speed up the process of reopening the states and is there any intent to do so?
  • What do you think of the state’s phased plan reopening which just began to take place on Monday?
  • The President says that he wants to see crowds return to watching golf and other sports, what are you hearing when it comes to having live sporting events with or without live spectators?
  • Other states have open much earlier than Massachusetts, what kind of outcomes are you seeing in those states in terms of cases?
  • What kind of precautions is the Administration recommending that businesses that serve customers take to prevent the spread of COVID-19?
  • What is the position of the Health and Human Services on the controversial drug, hydroxychloroquine, that President Trump announced on Monday he is taking?

