281 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi; 5,434 total cases with 209 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 281 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 5,434 with 209 deaths.

New cases reported today: 281

New deaths reported today: 8

Mississippi COVID-19 Cases to Date

Table of total cases, deaths, and cases in long-term care (LTC) facilities since March 11, 2020. This table now lists the number of cases in long-term care facilities, and not the number of facilities with outbreaks.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total Cases in LTC Facilities Adams 104 7 14 Alcorn 9 0 0 Amite 23 0 1 Attala 68 0 8 Benton 9 0 0 Bolivar 90 7 13 Calhoun 46 3 22 Carroll 15 1 0 Chickasaw 53 4 16 Choctaw 13 1 0 Claiborne 13 0 0 Clarke 43 3 9 Clay 29 2 0 Coahoma 54 2 1 Copiah 65 1 1 Covington 43 0 0 Desoto 256 4 2 Forrest 174 7 16 Franklin 16 0 0 George 11 1 0 Greene 4 1 0 Grenada 27 0 14 Hancock 56 5 7 Harrison 157 6 1 Hinds 401 6 10 Holmes 92 5 16 Humphreys 14 3 1 Itawamba 32 1 13 Jackson 235 6 35 Jasper 29 1 0 Jefferson 5 0 0 Jefferson Davis 19 1 0 Jones 104 0 6 Kemper 31 0 1 Lafayette 83 3 16 Lamar 82 2 0 Lauderdale 268 18 65 Lawrence 26 0 1 Leake 136 1 0 Lee 70 4 4 Leflore 124 14 26 Lincoln 132 7 44 Lowndes 38 2 2 Madison 178 4 10 Marion 55 4 12 Marshall 40 2 0 Monroe 117 9 49 Montgomery 17 1 0 Neshoba 116 2 1 Newton 51 0 1 Noxubee 35 0 0 Oktibbeha 46 3 6 Panola 38 2 0 Pearl River 144 13 28 Perry 23 1 0 Pike 127 4 8 Pontotoc 18 2 1 Prentiss 29 0 17 Quitman 14 0 0 Rankin 154 4 4 Scott 200 0 7 Sharkey 4 0 0 Simpson 36 0 2 Smith 55 3 17 Stone 22 0 0 Sunflower 51 2 0 Tallahatchie 11 1 0 Tate 38 0 1 Tippah 50 7 0 Tishomingo 7 0 0 Tunica 34 1 12 Union 14 1 1 Walthall 27 0 1 Warren 39 2 0 Washington 74 3 4 Wayne 16 0 0 Webster 17 1 0 Wilkinson 66 7 5 Winston 38 0 0 Yalobusha 17 0 0 Yazoo 117 1 0 Total 5,434 209 552

MSDH has more information about the coronavirus on its website.