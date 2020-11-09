38 PA counties added to substantial COVID transmission list

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Thirty-eight counties in Pennsylvania have been added to the substantial list of community transmission, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Several counties on the substantial list are from our viewing area: Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Centre, Elk, Huntingdon, and Jefferson.
The full breakdown is below:
- Low – Cameron, Forest, Sullivan
- Moderate – Allegheny, Beaver, Chester, Clearfield, Clinton, Columbia, Cumberland, Erie, Fayette, Greene, Lackawanna, Lycoming, McKean, Monroe, Montour, Perry, Pike, Potter, Snyder, Somerset, Susquehanna, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Westmoreland, York
- Substantial – Adams, Armstrong, Bedford, Berks, Blair, Bradford, Bucks, Butler, Cambria, Carbon, Centre, Clarion, Crawford, Dauphin, Delaware, Elk, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Indiana, Jefferson, Juniata, Lancaster, Lawrence, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Mercer, Mifflin, Montgomery, Northampton, Northumberland, Philadelphia, Schuylkill, Tioga, Union, Venango, Wyoming
According to DOH, as of Nov. 5 the percent-positivity rate across Pennsylvania is 6.9% with a seven-day case increase of 15,989 cases.
“It is quite clear that COVID-19 cases are occurring throughout our communities,” Governor Tom Wolf said. “We need all Pennsylvanians to take a stand and answer the call to protect one another. We need Pennsylvanians to be united in wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, washing our hands and avoiding gatherings.”
The DOH also updated its travel recommendations, adding Arizona, Connecticut, Georgia and Massachusetts to the travel advisory list. Louisiana has been removed.
The full travel advisory list is below:
- Alabama
- Alaska
- Arizona
- Arkansas
- Colorado
- Connecticut
- Florida
- Georgia
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Massachusetts
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- Montana
- Nebraska
- Nevada
- New Mexico
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Oklahoma
- Rhode Island
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Wisconsin
- Wyoming
Here is a list of counties defined by the DOH as having a concerning percent-positivity rate:
- Bedford (17.5%)
- Indiana (14.0%)
- Armstrong (13.1%)
- Franklin (12.3%)
- Lawrence (12.2%)
- Bradford (12.1%)
- Wyoming (12.0%)
- Venango (11.8%)
- Juniata (9.7%)
- Huntingdon (9.5%)
- Mifflin (9.5%)
- Schuylkill (9.2%)
- Philadelphia (9.1%)
- Fulton (8.8%)
- Elk (8.4%)
- Lebanon (8.4%)
- Monroe (8.2%)
- Butler (8.1%)
- Blair (8.0%)
- Luzerne (7.9%)
- Tioga (7.8%)
- Berks (7.7%)
- Lehigh (7.7%)
- Dauphin (7.6%)
- Delaware (7.6%)
- Carbon (7.5%)
- Erie (7.4%)
- Washington (7.2%)
- Columbia (7.1%)
- Mercer (7.0%)
- Clarion (6.9%)
- Jefferson (6.9%)
- Cameron (6.7%)
- Westmoreland (6.7%)
- Lancaster (6.5%)
- Northampton (6.5%)
- Perry (6.5%)
- Bucks (6.2%)
- Crawford (6.1%)
- Pike (6.1%)
- Somerset (6.1%)
- Adams (5.9%)
- Northumberland (5.9%)
- York (5.9%)
- Clearfield (5.6%)
- Cambria (5.5%)
- Centre (5.2%)
- Cumberland (5.2%)
- Montgomery (5.2%)
- Susquehanna (5.2%)
- Chester (5.1%)
- Snyder (5.0%)