43 fewer communities in the red zone

BOSTON (SHNS) – The Department of Public Health’s tally of cities and towns facing the highest risk level for COVID-19 continued its drop Thursday, shedding another 43 communities.

Health officials counted 110 municipalities in the most severe risk designation, color-coded in red, down from 153 last week and 192 two weeks ago.

The decline in highest-risk communities mirrors improvements in other COVID-19 metrics since the winter surge hit a peak at the turn of the new year, and DPH also downgraded its statewide outlook on the color-coded scale from red to yellow with Thursday’s report.

DPH said the average daily incidence rate across Massachusetts over the past 14 days was 38.5 cases per 100,000, down from the 48.9 per 100,000 reported last week.