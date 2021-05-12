44,581 more Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated

FILE – This Saturday, March 6, 2021 file photo shows vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in the pharmacy of National Jewish Hospital for distribution in east Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

BOSTON (SHNS) – The number of people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Massachusetts grew by more than 44,000 in Wednesday’s report from the Department of Public Health, rising to 3,050,054 from the 3,005,473 reported Tuesday.

The number of people to have received at least a first dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines rose by 13,673, to 3,857,773, and the number of Johnson & Johnson vaccines administered was up by 1,398, to 226,888.

In all, more than 84 percent of the 8,215,860 doses shipped to Massachusetts so far have made their way into people’s arms.