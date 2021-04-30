6 million COVID-19 vaccine shots administered in Massachusetts

BOSTON (SHNS) – More than 6 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have now been administered in Massachusetts, and more than half the state’s roughly 7 million residents have received at least one shot.

The Department of Public Health reported Friday that more than 2.53 million people in Massachusetts are fully vaccinated — including 207,922 who got the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine — and a total of 3,567,096 people have gotten at least their first dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines.

In all, 6,097,946 doses have been administered as of midnight Thursday, accounting for 85 percent of the 7,172,680 doses shipped to Massachusetts providers and pharmacies so far.