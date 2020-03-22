67 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 207 total cases in the state

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 67 new cases of the coronavirus in the state. That brings the state’s total number of cases to 207 with one death.

The new cases are in Bolivar, Chickasaw, Coahoma, Copiah, Desoto, Forrest, Franklin, Grenada, Harrison, Hinds, Holmes, Lafayette, Lawrence, Lee, Leflore, Lincoln, Madison, Marshall, Montgomery, Oktibbeha, Panola, Pearl River, Pike, Pontotoc, Scott, Sunflower, Tate, Tippah, Tunica, Walthall, Washington, Wilkinson and Winston Counties.

Mississippi COVID-19 Cases

New cases as of 6 p.m. March 21, 2020

County Cases Bolivar 1 Chickasaw 1 Coahoma 2 Copiah 2 De Soto 5 Forrest 6 Franklin 1 Grenada 1 Harrison 5 Hinds 6 Holmes 3 Lafayette 3 Lawrence 1 Lee 1 Leflore 1 Lincoln 3 Madison 2 Marshall 1 Montgomery 1 Oktibbeha 2 Panola 1 Pearl River 1 Pike 1 Pontotoc 1 Scott 1 Sunflower 2 Tate 1 Tippah 4 Tunica 1 Walthall 1 Washington 2 Wilkinson 2 Winston 1 Total 67

All Mississippi cases to date

County Cases Deaths Adams 1 0 Attala 1 0 Bolivar 3 0 Chickasaw 1 0 Clay 1 0 Coahoma 7 0 Copiah 4 0 De Soto 18 0 Forrest 11 0 Franklin 3 0 George 1 0 Grenada 2 0 Hancock 4 1 Harrison 15 0 Hinds 20 0 Holmes 6 0 Humphreys 1 0 Itawamba 3 0 Jackson 5 0 Jones 1 0 Lafayette 5 0 Lawrence 2 0 Leake 1 0 Lee 6 0 Leeflore 8 0 Lincoln 4 0 Lowndes 4 0 Madison 9 0 Marshall 3 0 Monroe 2 0 Montgomery 1 0 Oktibbeha 2 0 Panola 2 0 Pearl River 10 0 Perry 1 0 Pike 3 0 Pontotoc 1 0 Rankin 7 0 Scott 1 0 Simpson 1 0 Smith 1 0 Sunflower 2 0 Tate 1 0 Tippah 7 0 Tunica 2 0 Union 1 0 Walthall 2 0 Washington 3 0 Webster 1 0 Wilkinson 3 0 Winston 2 0 Yazoo 1 0 Total 207 1

Click here for more information on the coronavirus from MSDH.