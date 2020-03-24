1  of  2
Breaking News
List of essential businesses in Massachusetts to remain open Gunshot victim found on Clifton Avenue in Springfield
Watch Live
NOON: Massachusetts Governor Baker to provide coronavirus update
Closings and Delays
There are currently 199 active closings. Click for more details.

71 new cases of coronavirus reported in Mississippi; 320 total cases in state

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 71 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 320 with one death.

Mississippi COVID-19 Cases as of 6 p.m. March 23, 2020

New cases reported: 71

All Mississippi cases

CountyCasesDeaths
Adams20
Attala30
Bolivar40
Chickasaw60
Choctaw10
Clay10
Coahoma110
Copiah50
De Soto290
Forrest140
Franklin30
George10
Grenada20
Hancock51
Harrison240
Hinds310
Holmes60
Humphreys10
Itawamba30
Jackson100
Jones10
Lafayette80
Lamar20
Lawrence20
Leake20
Lee120
Leflore100
Lincoln40
Lowndes60
Madison140
Marion10
Marshall30
Monroe30
Montgomery20
Newton10
Noxubee10
Oktibbeha50
Panola20
Pearl River130
Perry10
Pike70
Pontotoc20
Rankin130
Scott20
Simpson10
Smith10
Sunflower30
Tallahatchie20
Tate10
Tippah110
Tunica30
Union10
Walthall20
Washington50
Webster20
Wilkinson40
Winston20
Yazoo30
Total3201

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at Noon

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories