90 Michigan airports to receive $256 million in grants

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan lawmakers secured $256 million in airport grants for 90 Michigan airports, according to state officials.



The Federal Aviation Administration funding will help airports prevent, prepare, and respond to economic impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.



“The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted every business sector — big and small — across Michigan and these grants will provide much-needed resources to help airports across the state weather this public health crisis and be prepared when more people resume air travel,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer in a written statement. “I want to thank our congressional leaders for securing this critical funding.”

Some of the airports receiving funding include: