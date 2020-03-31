Breaking News
90 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi; 937 total cases with 20 deaths
90 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi; 937 total cases with 20 deaths

Coronavirus
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 90 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 937 with 20 deaths.

  • New cases reported today: 90
  • New deaths reported today: 4

Mississippi COVID-19 Cases to Date

CountyCasesDeaths
Adams10
Alcorn3
Amite41
Attala10
Benton4
Bolivar221
Calhoun3
Carroll1
Chickasaw13
Choctaw6
Claiborne1
Clarke4
Clay4
Coahoma21
Copiah9
Covington2
Desoto841
Forrest21
Franklin3
George3
Grenada3
Hancock161
Harrison451
Hinds90
Holmes151
Humphreys3
Itawamba3
Jackson40
Jefferson1
Jones6
Kemper1
Lafayette151
Lamar5
Lauderdale35
Lawrence5
Leake5
Lee241
Leflore191
Lincoln11
Lowndes11
Madison42
Marion5
Marshall14
Monroe6
Montgomery71
Neshoba4
Newton2
Noxubee3
Oktibbeha17
Panola71
Pearl River30
Perry31
Pike17
Pontotoc5
Prentiss4
Quitman3
Rankin401
Scott10
Sharkey1
Simpson2
Smith1
Sunflower111
Tallahatchie2
Tate11
Tippah262
Tishomingo1
Tunica121
Union3
Walthall5
Warren1
Washington20
Webster51
Wilkinson142
Winston7
Yalobusha6
Yazoo9
Total93720

Click here for more information from MSDH.

