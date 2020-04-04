97 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi; 1,455 total cases with 35 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 97 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 1,455 with 35 deaths.
- New cases reported today: 97
- New deaths reported today: 6
Long-term care (LTC) facilities like nursing homes are considered high risk locations because their residents are older or in poor health. Even one case of COVID-19 in these facilities among residents or employees is considered an outbreak. We investigate residents, staff and close contacts of infected individuals for possible exposure. The number of LTC facilities with outbreaks are shown for each county in the table below.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|LTCs with Outbreaks
|Adams
|16
|1
|Alcorn
|6
|Amite
|6
|1
|1
|Attala
|14
|Benton
|5
|Bolivar
|34
|1
|1
|Calhoun
|4
|1
|Carroll
|5
|Chickasaw
|15
|2
|1
|Choctaw
|8
|Claiborne
|1
|Clarke
|5
|Clay
|7
|Coahoma
|27
|1
|Copiah
|12
|Covington
|4
|Desoto
|118
|1
|Forrest
|34
|1
|Franklin
|4
|George
|4
|Grenada
|4
|Hancock
|30
|1
|2
|Harrison
|70
|3
|1
|Hinds
|140
|2
|Holmes
|17
|1
|Humphreys
|4
|1
|Itawamba
|3
|Jackson
|79
|1
|1
|Jasper
|3
|Jefferson
|2
|Jones
|9
|Kemper
|4
|Lafayette
|21
|1
|Lamar
|13
|Lauderdale
|61
|1
|3
|Lawrence
|4
|Leake
|8
|Lee
|28
|1
|Leflore
|22
|1
|1
|Lincoln
|14
|1
|Lowndes
|13
|Madison
|67
|2
|Marion
|6
|1
|Marshall
|20
|1
|Monroe
|12
|1
|1
|Montgomery
|10
|1
|Neshoba
|6
|Newton
|6
|1
|Noxubee
|5
|Oktibbeha
|24
|1
|Panola
|10
|1
|Pearl River
|43
|1
|1
|Perry
|13
|1
|Pike
|23
|Pontotoc
|12
|1
|Prentiss
|9
|1
|Quitman
|5
|Rankin
|66
|1
|Scott
|17
|Sharkey
|2
|Simpson
|5
|Smith
|6
|1
|Sunflower
|18
|1
|Tallahatchie
|2
|Tate
|14
|Tippah
|31
|3
|Tishomingo
|1
|Tunica
|15
|1
|1
|Union
|6
|1
|Walthall
|12
|Warren
|3
|1
|Washington
|31
|Wayne
|2
|Webster
|11
|1
|Wilkinson
|25
|3
|1
|Winston
|11
|Yalobusha
|9
|Yazoo
|19
|1
|Total
|1,455
|35
|30
