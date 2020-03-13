Agawam High School closed after student’s family member was tested for coronavirus

AGAWAM, Mass (WWLP) – Agawam High School will be closed Friday after a family member of a student was tested for the coronavirus.

According to Agawam Superintendent, Steve Lemanski, he received the report late Thursday night and made the decision to cancel school out of an abundance of caution. The results of the test have not been determined at this time. Only the high school will be closed.

I anticipate the high school will be back on schedule for next week. As you are aware, the Coronavirus is changing how we do business on a daily basis. I urge you all to take precautions to keep yourselves healthy. I will keep you posted on the latest developments as information on the virus comes forth. -Agawam Public Schools Superintendent, Steve Lemanski

The cancellation will allow the school to get the results of the testing and provide time for classrooms and common areas to be deep cleaned.