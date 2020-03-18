AIC transitioning to distance learning to protect campus community from COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – American International College is transitioning to distance learning effective Monday, March 23, in response to COVID-19.

In a message addressed to the college community on Tuesday, president Vince Maniaci stated:

The evolving COVID-19 pandemic has affected individuals, communities, and institutions on a global scale. Higher education is not immune. In order to safeguard the health and welfare of all members of the AIC family, we are taking the following unprecedented measures. Vince Maniaci, President American International College

All regular Spring 2020 classes will resume Monday through distance learning methods as determined by the professor or coursework requirements for as long as necessary. Faculty members are working to move their courses into remote teaching and learning. Students should expect communication from their faculty members by the end of the week on how classes will move forward.

In the message, Maniaci said all on-campus housing will close. Students who were approved to remain in residence halls during the extended spring break and are currently on campus must move out by Sunday, March 22.

All athletic and co-curricular student events are canceled. The college has not yet decided if commencement will take place. Click here for Maniaci’s full message.