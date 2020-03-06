Airplane ticket prices low due to coronavirus fears

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – Fear of flying during this deep-seated concern over coronavirus has resulted in lower fares for some flights because of reduced passenger levels.

Bradley International Airport at Windsor Locks, Connecticut on Friday, some passengers were thinking about a prized destination to take advantage of lower fares, should reduced readership continue into the summer.

Jackie Nicholas Woodbury, Connecticut told 22News, has just such a destination in mind.

“It would say it would be a good opportunity to fly to a safe place. I personally would want to go back to Guatemala. I did a fundraiser to raise money for some of the victims of the volcanoes,” said Nicholas.

Every passenger 22News spoke with made it clear that no matter how low the airline fare to a favorite destination, they would have to satisfied it was far enough away from any tract of coronavirus.