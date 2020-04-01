1  of  3
All of Pennsylvania now under orders to stay home

Coronavirus

by: MICHAEL RUBINKAM Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Gov. Tom Wolf has placed all of Pennsylvania under an order to stay at home, dramatically expanding the geographic footprint of the quarantine as state officials combat the coronavirus pandemic.

In one stroke, Wolf added 34 counties to his stay-home edict, meaning that residents of all 67 of Pennsylvania’s counties must now stay home as much as possible to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Coronavirus infections are continuing to rise dramatically in the state, with nearly 1,000 new confirmed cases reported Tuesday. This brings the total in Pennsylvania to 5,805.

As of noon on Wednesday, there are a total of 46 confirmed COVID-19 cases in our Central Pennsylvania viewing area.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

