All Virginia schools ordered closed by Gov. Northam after 30 cases of coronavirus in Commonwealth

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — Gov. Ralph Northam has ordered all schools in Virginia to close for the next two weeks.
“We are taking this action to keep Virginians as safe and healthy as possible, and to minimize exposure to COVID-19. I recognize this will pose a hardship on many families, but closing our schools for two weeks will not only give our staff time to clean and disinfect school facilities, it will help slow the spread of this virus. This is a fluid and fast-changing situation. We will do everything possible to ensure that students who rely on school nutrition programs continue to have access to meals, and that the disruption to academics is as minimal as possible.Gov. Ralph Northam (D-Va.)
