Amazon employee tests positive for coronavirus

(KING) An Amazon employee at Seattle’s South Lake Union headquarters has tested positive for coronavirus, the company announced Tuesday.

In an email sent to workers based in Seattle and Bellevue, the company said an employee went home sick on Tuesday, February 25th and has not returned to work since.

Amazon officials said they learned Tuesday that the employee had tested positive for coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

The company did not announce or indicate any building closures or changes to operations because of the affected employee.

Amazon said they notified employees known to have had close contact with the worker, and defined close contact as being within six feet or closer over a prolonged amount of time.

