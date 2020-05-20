Watch Live
8PM: WWLP-22News to Host Live Telecast of COVID-19 Virtual Town Hall

Andre the Warrior finishes treatment, rings bell at Roswell Park

Coronavirus

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — We’re celebrating an incredible step for a little boy who has captured the heart of western New York.

4-year-old Andre Sanders, otherwise known as Andre the Warrior, got to ring the bell at Roswell Park to celebrate the end of his treatment.

Andre has been battling a rare form of kidney cancer. Since his diagnosis last year, Buffalo has had the little boy’s back.

26 Shirts launched a new design to help raise money for his fight. Bills safety Jordan Poyer even held a special bowling event to help raise money for his treatment.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today