AP Poll finds most people opposed to schools reopening as usual

BOSTON (AP) – A new poll finds very few Americans think schools should return to normal operations this fall, even as President Donald Trump pushes for a full reopening.

The poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that only about 1 in 10 Americans say daycare centers, preschools and K-12 schools should start the school year like any other. Most think mask requirements and other safety measures are necessary to restart in-person instruction, and roughly 3 in 10 say that teaching kids in classrooms shouldn’t happen at all.

Trump claims there is wide support for a full reopening, arguing that Democrats oppose doing so for political reasons.