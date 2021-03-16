Are you eligible for the most recent stimulus check?

(WWLP) – Now that President Biden has signed the American Rescue Plan Act, millions of Americans are expecting to receive a third stimulus check in the next few weeks.

Not everybody is eligible for the stimulus check. If your adjusted gross income is above $80,000, you are not eligible for a stimulus check.

Also if you can be claimed as a dependent on someone else’s tax return, you won’t receive a stimulus check, or if a person is a nonresident alien is also not eligible for a third stimulus check.

Third-round stimulus checks start at $1,400 per eligible person. A married couple with two dependent children can get up to $5,600. To get the extra $1,400 for a dependent, the dependent must also have a Social Security number.

And it may seem obvious that a deceased person isn’t eligible for a third stimulus payment.
However, only people who died before 2021 are ineligible.

If you don’t get a third stimulus check now, you won’t lose out on the money if you’re eligible for a payment, but you may have to wait until next tax season to get it.

If you are eligible, the IRS has put out a tracker so people can find when their stimulus check is supposed to arrive.

How it works:

  • Go to IRS.gov and search “Get My Payment.’
  • Next, the user is prompted to fill out personal information (social security number and address).
  • The website will provide a date for when the stimulus check will arrive.

