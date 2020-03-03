Authorities confirm New Hampshire’s 1st case of coronavirus

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire officials say a hospital employee who recently traveled to Italy is the first person in the state to test positive for the new coronavirus.

State epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan said Monday the patient is experiencing mild symptoms and remains at home in Grafton County while health officials investigate. While it could take several days for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to confirm the state’s test results, officials said they are moving ahead with containment plans.

More than 80,000 cases of COVID-19 have occurred worldwide since the virus emerged in China in late 2019. About 3,000 people have died.