Baker issues emergency orders to add medical support

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– Governor Charlie Baker announced emergency orders on Tuesday in an effort to provide medical support to hospitals and communities.

Four of those orders will expedite the inclusion of more licensed healthcare professionals, including reactivating the licenses of physicians who have retired within the last year, without complaints at the time of retirement and in good standing, and licenses that would otherwise be up for renewal may be extended for 90 days after the end of the public health emergency.

The administration is also providing an initial $5 million emergency funding to address immediate needs of community health boards, with more funding to be distributed soon. This additional funding will support COVID-19 public health emergency resources in cities and towns, and will allow the state to execute emergency contracts with cities and health districts that have sufficient capacity to receive and utilize funding.

You can read the orders here:

Governor’s Order #1: Registration of Health Care Professionals

Governor’s Order #2: Expanded Access to Physician Services

The state will continue to update the public on further developments and individuals are encouraged to consult both the Department of Public Health and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention websites for the most up to date information.

The latest information and guidance regarding COVID-19 can be found at mass.gov/COVID19.