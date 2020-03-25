1  of  7
Breaking News
First positive COVID-19 case reported in South Hadley Town of Wilbraham reports first COVID-19 case Updated Baystate Health COVID-19 test result numbers Springfield shooting victim has died; Suspect charged with murder, several other crimes Board of Health: Hadley resident contracts coronavirus Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus List of essential businesses in Massachusetts to remain open
Watch Live
Coronavirus Update 3PM: Spain’s coronavirus cases surpass China, Prince Charles infected, and more on that stimulus check you may be getting from the government soon
Closings and Delays
There are currently 199 active closings. Click for more details.

Basin gun sales skyrocket amid COVID-19 outbreak

Coronavirus

by: Cameron Norwood

Posted: / Updated:

MIDLAND, Texas (YourBasin) – COVID-19, continuing to spark fear across the country. As a result of the unknown surrounding the virus, gun retailers have seen sales skyrocket in recent weeks. Kane Kolisek, co-owner of SK Arms in Midland, says he has never seen anything this unprecedented.

“This is the fastest influx of sales,” Kolisek says. “This has been the most aggressive purchasing for sure.”

Sales have been booming this week for Basin gun retailers. So much that SK Arms’ inventory has nearly been cleaned out. Although gun sales have been soaring in the Basin, Kolisek says that it could potentially be bad for business in the coming weeks.

Because there is such a high-demand for firearms, it is taking a lot longer for customers to receive their purchase. Kolisek says the FBI’s system for background checks saw a 300-percent increase in traffic last Monday. And now customers will have to wait until April 15th instead of waiting three business days.

Kolisek says SK Arms will be shutting its doors temporarily until the threat of COVID-19 subsides.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories