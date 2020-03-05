Bay Path University trip to Portugal canceled over Coronavirus concerns

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Concerns about the coronavirus have caused Bay Path University to cancel a planned nine-day student trip to Portugal.

In a letter sent to students and faculty members, Bay Path President Dr. Carol Leary wrote it was a difficult decision, but they decided to do so due to the changing nature of the virus and its spread, adding that student, staff, and guest safety is their top priority. She said they are following recommendations from state and federal health officials, and noted that Gov. Charlie Baker said Wednesday colleges should cancel upcoming overseas trips to limit the chance of spreading the virus.

Leary added that while Portugal is considered to be a low-risk country, the status of the virus and its spread is changing every day.

“I know this may be a great disappointment, but during these challenging times the safety and well-being of trip participants and the Bay Path community must take precedence,” Leary wrote.

Participants in the trip, which had been scheduled to begin on Sunday, have been contacted, and the university is working out financial reimbursement.