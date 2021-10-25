Baystate Health holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics in various locations

SPRINGFIELD Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health is offering four pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics in this week.

The Baystate Health Mobile Vaccination Clinics will offer the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines as well as the booster. This event is free and open to the public. ID and insurance card preferred, but not needed to be vaccinated. Ages 12 to 17 must be accompanied by parent or guardian.

The Baystate Health Mobile Vaccine Team has mission is to ensure all communities have easy access to life-saving vaccines.

Pop-up vaccination clinic dates and locations:

October 25: Springfield Museums, 21 Edwards Street, Springfield, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Springfield Museums, 21 Edwards Street, Springfield, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. October 27: JGS Lifecare, 770 Converse Street, Longmeadow, 1-3 p.m.

JGS Lifecare, 770 Converse Street, Longmeadow, 1-3 p.m. October 28: Veritas Prep Charter School, 370 Pine Street, Springfield, 8:30a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Veritas Prep Charter School, 370 Pine Street, Springfield, 8:30a.m. – 11:30 a.m. October 28: Quabbin Wire & Cable Co, 10 Maple Street, Ware, 4-8 p.m.

“We know so many people are busy, so in order to make it as easy as possible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, we invited the Baystate Health vaccination pop-up clinic to come to the Museums.” said Kay Simpson, President and CEO of the Museums.