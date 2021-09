SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) - Members of the community gathered at the city's 9/11 monument Friday night to remember the first responders who lost their lives on 9/11.

22News spoke with some of the people who participated in the ceremony, and the significance of the 20-year anniversary. The backdrop for the Spirit of Springfield's 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony looked and felt much like that typical Tuesday, 20-years ago, on September 11, 2001.