Baystate Health: Three positive COVID-19 patients in ICU following recent outbreak

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health is currently caring for three patients with COVID-19 in critical care as of Tuesday.

According to recent results, Baystate has 17 patients with the coronavirus, three of whom are in ICU. It was not specified how many of these patients were in correlation to the recent outbreak.

On Monday, President and CEO of Baystate Health Dr. Mark Keroack announced a recent outbreak of the virus within the facility. The outbreak occurred when an employee returned to work after taking a trip to a hot spot location. Hot spots are known to be locations with high COVID-19 reported cases.

COVID-19 testing results broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 16 confirmed

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed

Baystate Wing Hospital – 0 confirmed

Baystate Noble Hospital – 1 confirmed

The Department of Public Health reported that there are now 108,562 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 8,317 deaths as of Monday.