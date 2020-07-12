Baystate Health: Two patients positive with COVID-19 in ICU

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As of Sunday, Baystate Health has two patients with COVID-19 in critical care.

According to recent results, Baystate is currently caring for 13 patients with the coronavirus, two of whom are in ICU, and 14 hospitalized patients under investigation for the virus.

COVID-19 testing results broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 12 confirmed, 7 under investigation

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed, 2 under investigation

Baystate Wing Hospital – 1 confirmed, 5 under investigation

Baystate Noble Hospital – 0 confirmed, 0 under investigation

The Department of Public Health reported Saturday, there are now 105,457 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 8,095 deaths.