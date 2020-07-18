Baystate Health: No COVID-19 patients reported at Noble Hospital

Coronavirus

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health remains to care for one patient with COVID-19 in critical care since Friday.

According to recent results, Baystate is currently caring for 15 patients with the coronavirus, one of whom is in ICU, and 14 hospitalized patients under investigation for the virus.

COVID-19 testing results broken up by hospital:

  • Baystate Medical Center – 15 confirmed, 9 under investigation
  • Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed, 1 under investigation
  • Baystate Wing Hospital – 0 confirmed, 4 under investigation
  • Baystate Noble Hospital – 0 confirmed, 0 under investigation

The Department of Public Health reported that there are now 106,487 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 8,184 deaths as of Friday.

