Be wary of COVID mask exemption card scam

WASHINGTON (WWLP)– The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) are warning consumers that online and social media sites offering cards to exempt people from wearing face coverings during the COVID-19 crisis are scams.

The DOJ recently issued a statement on this issue as some of the cards have included use of the Department of Justice seal and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) phone number. No federal agency is involved in the issuance of these cards and does not endorse them in any way.

For more information about the ADA, please contact the ADA Information Line at 800-514-0301 (voice) and 800-514-0383 (TTY).

For more information about the latest COVID-19 scams got to ftc.gov/coronavirus, and sign up for our consumer alerts. And, when you spot a scam, tell the FTC: ftc.gov/complaint.