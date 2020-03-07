Berkshire county man one of five new cases reported for coronavirus in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WWLP) – The total number of confirmed or presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 has risen to 13 in the state after the Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced five new cases Saturday.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, the cases include one man from Berkshire county in his 60s and four people in Middlesex county; one woman in her 40s, one woman in her 50s, one man in his 40s and another man in his 60s.

Of the five new cases, one person is said to have traveled recently to northern Italy and three attended a Biogen employee conference last week. The fifth case is still under investigation.

MDPH said lab results of the presumptive new cases will be sent to the CDC for further confirmation. Massachusetts cases now include 12 presumptive positive cases and one confirmed.

MDPH said the risk for COVID-19 still remains low as of now.

For daily updates on the number of confirmed presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 click here: https://www.mass.gov/info-details/covid-19-cases-quarantine-and-monitoring