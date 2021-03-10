Bharel reflects on anniversary, vaccines

Public Health Commissioner Dr. Monica Bharel, pictured on March 18 in the governor’s press room, has participated in Gov. Charlie Baker’s daily briefings on the status of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. [Photo: Sam Doran/SHNS]

BOSTON (SHNS) – One year ago, the day that Gov. Charlie Baker first declared a state of emergency around the coronavirus, it was “unthinkable that we would have 500,000 cases and more than 15,000 deaths from COVID-19 in our commonwealth,” Public Health Commissioner Dr. Monica Bharel said Wednesday as she opened up a meeting of the state’s Public Health Council.

“Many of us know someone who has become ill, or worse, died from COVID-19, and this toll and suffering is immense from this worst public health crisis of our lifetime,” said Bharel, who tested positive for COVID-19 late last March and returned to work four weeks later after what she described as a “frightening” period in which she and her family were sick.

Bharel said she’s “energized” by the work the Department of Public Health does every day to fight the pandemic and continue its other programs and services.

“It’s pretty amazing to me that thanks to science and ingenuity, we already have extremely effective vaccines for a brand new novel disease in Massachusetts.”

She described all three vaccines — from Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson — as safe and effective, and said that each prevents severe illness, hospitalization, and death. “I really see vaccines as a true ray of light during this really extensive, long pandemic,” she said.