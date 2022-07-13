(WWLP) – The Biden Administration is currently considering a plan that would include a second booster shot for all adults.

A second booster shot is available just to adults 50 and over or anyone with underlying conditions, but right now the administration is considering a plan that would allow all adults to get this shot.

The rise in COVID cases, particularly due to the easily transmissible BA.5 and BA.4 subvariant, is causing federal health officials to consider a second booster for all adults. Dr. Armando Paez, Chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Baystate Health, says while he’s he can’t speak directly to the federal plan, getting the second booster if you are eligible is always a good idea.

According to CDC guidelines, you are eligible four months after your last shot. Dr. Peaz confirms that an additional booster will be coming this year, one that is better suited to tackle the variants that are currently circulating.

Dr. Paez also says that if you are eligible for the second booster shot get it now because four months from now you’ll be eligible for the updated booster shot just in time for cold and flu season. One big reason to roll up your sleeve is just how transmissible the BA.5 variant is.

“I think it’s really prudent to use the infection control measures that we know of just because, you know, with the BA.5, re-infections really do happen despite the fact you’ve been vaccinated or boosted,” said Dr. Paez.

Many people consider keep up to date on COVID boosters and important step in protecting the community.

Alicia Alexion of Feeding Hills told 22News, “I think it’s the smart thing to do, especially if you have any underlying conditions or around any elderly or even small children. I think you should get the shot.”

Dr. Paez added that since COVID continues to circulate through the community, you may want to consider masking up, even at outdoor events if you are close to others.