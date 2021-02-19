Biden to meet with Pfizer workers producing COVID-19 vaccine

PORTAGE, MICHIGAN – DECEMBER 13: Boxes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant on December 13, 2020 in Portage, Michigan. (Photo by Morry Gash – Pool/Getty Images)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden is scheduled to meet with Pfizer workers producing the coronavirus vaccine at a Michigan manufacturing site Friday.

Biden will deliver remarks at 3:10 p.m. EST. NewsNation will livestream his remarks in the player above.

The trip was originally set for Thursday but was rescheduled.

The vaccine, produced by New York-based Pfizer and German-based BioNTec, was the first shot approved in the United States last year. The two-dose vaccine must be administered 32 days apart and must be kept at -94 degrees Fahrenheit for transport.

Biden announced last week that the U.S. will have enough supply of the coronavirus vaccine by the end of the summer to inoculate 300 million people and remains focused for now on making sure every American is inoculated, administration officials say.

Pfizer has said it will provide the U.S. government with 100 million doses by the end of March and another 100 million by the end of May. It has promised the full 300 million doses by the end of July.

Last year, President Biden announced a vaccination goal of 100 million coronavirus shots in his first 100 days in office.

New figures from the White House show the steady increase in the pace of vaccinations over President Joe Biden’s first month in office.

Much of the increase, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, comes from people receiving their second dose of the approved vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer.

Biden is on track to beat his goal of 100 million injections in his first 100 days in office — though the pace must pick up even further to meet his plans to vaccinate nearly all adults by the end of the summer.

More than 73 million vaccine doses have been distributed across the United States, with more than 57.7 million doses administered, according to the CDC.

There has been nearly 28 million confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States and more than 493,000 Americans have died from the virus, according to data complied by Johns Hopkins University.