Boom or Bust: Small businesses adapt during COVID-19 pandemic

(NBC News) The COVID-19 crisis has had a devastating effect on the national economy, but not all businesses are struggling.

In fact, some are booming.

“It’s double the business of Christmas and Christmas was insane,” says Marlo Michaels, owner of the Crafty Chicks Design Etsy store.

The custom gift business is booming as more and more people shop from the comfort of their couches.

“Quarantine and COVID-19 has been really good for our business, which makes me feel kind of bad,” Michaels says.

She’s cranking out a thousand orders a week, a rare bright spot in a crippled economy.

Of course not all small businesses are thriving right now. Some owners are using the unexpected pause to reassess and make their businesses stronger for the future.

Lillian Rafson says she never had much time to improve her boutique travel business, Pack Up + Go.

Now, she’s implementing customer suggestions and planning how to serve travelers in a post pandemic world.

“There are a lot of small towns that our travelers and members of our team have said ‘I think this would be an awesome destination,’ and now we have the time to dig in and see what’s there,” Rafson says.

